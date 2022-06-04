Wolves keen to be part of England and Ireland Euro 2028 bid

Molineux

General manager Russell Jones has confirmed the club are pressing on with improvement works to the Steve Bull stand – something fans have wanted for years.

He said: “We understand this is home, this is home of the football club, and we want to keep improving it, we want our supporters to be proud of it, and we especially understand that the Steve Bull needs some work.

“We have a nine-stage plan to redevelop this stand.

“The lower tier is some considerable distance away from the pitch. We’re quite lucky and fortunate this is built in two complete sections, which is the lower section and the upper section, so we can demolish the lower section, we can actually reprofile it bring the lower tier much, much closer to the pitch.

“That enables just over 1,100 seats on top of what we have already.”

Jones also revealed he wants Molineux to be part of England & Ireland’s joint bid to host Euro 2028.

“I was sitting in a Euro 2028 bid meeting with Wolverhampton City Council, which would give Wolverhampton the opportunity to apply to be one of the host cities for that championship,” he added.

“What an incredible opportunity for the club and the city.