Roma eye move for Wolves midfielder Joao Moutinho

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Joao Moutinho celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Monday, Jan.3, 2022. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Moutinho’s contract is due to expire at the end of next month and he has been in talks over a new deal at Molineux.

But reports in Portugal claim Roma, managed by Jose Mourinho, are also interested in the veteran’s services and are weighing up a contract offer.

Wolves boss Bruno Lage has made clear his desire for Moutinho, who will turn 36 in September, to remain at Molineux. The Portugal international started all but four of the club’s 38 Premier League matches this season, scoring two goals, and is thought to want a two-year extension.

Moutinho’s future is one of several question marks hanging over Wolves heading into what promises to be a busy transfer window.

John Ruddy, Romain Saiss and Fernando Marcal are all set to depart as free agents, while there is an expectation Moutinho’s midfield partner Ruben Neves will also leave. Sporting Lisbon’s Joao Palhinha has been identfied as a possible replacement.

Morgan Gibbs-White, meanwhile, is reportedly a target for both Southampton and newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. The 22-year-old, who scored 10 goals while on loan with Sheffield United in the Championship, has two years remaining on his contract and has been offered new, improved terms with Wolves eager to head off any interest from elsewhere.

The club are, meanwhile, seeking legal advice over Arsenal’s £3million swoop for Brazilian forward Marquinhos after it emerged the youngster had already signed a pre-contract agreement at Molineux.

Marquinhos had looked poised to complete a move from Sao Paolo to the Emirates in the coming weeks but the deal is now in doubt due to the 19-year-old penning a deal with Wolves, unbeknown to the Gunners, earlier in the year.