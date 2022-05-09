Wolves midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White targeting 'a lot more' Premier League goals

Sheffield United's Morgan Gibbs-White celebrates after scoring their sides fourth goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture date: Saturday February 19, 2022. PA Photo. See PA story SOCCER Sheff Utd. Photo credit should read: Will Matthews/PA Wire...RESTRICTIONS: EDITORIAL USE ONLY No use with unauthorised audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or "live" services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications..

The 22-year-old is currently on-loan at Sheffield United and has enjoyed a successful campaign with 10 goals and eight assists in the Championship.

His future is set to be decided in the summer following his loan and in a video looking back on the key moments in his career to date, Gibbs-White says he is aiming to be back among the Premier League goals – following his first top flight strike in May 2021.

"Scoring your first Premier League goal, it's what you dream of as a kid and to say I've done it – I'm proud of myself," he said.

"But hopefully there's a lot more to come.

"That was the only disappointing thing (that there were no fans) but I celebrated like there were fans."

Before that, Gibbs-White's first ever professional goal came for Wolves in the Europa League against Pyunik Yerevan.

He added: "It took me quite a while to get my first goal but I scored it against Pyunik in the Europa League – it was another big moment for me in my career.

"I was just happy and delighted that I scored my first ever professional goal for Wolves. It's one I'm proud of."

Gibbs-White was also part of the England under-17 squad that won the World Cup in 2017 when they came from behind to beat Spain 5-2 in the final.

The Wolves midfielder scored in that final and was part of a talented group that boasts several current senior England internationals.

"It's a special moment and a special goal," Gibbs-White said.

"We were losing 2-0 into half-time and when I scored that goal it was the equaliser for 2-2 and got us back into the game. It was an important goal and probably one of the most crucial goals I've scored so far.

"I have the shirt and medal framed at home. They're memories that will stay with me for the rest of my life and is something I can tell my kids.

"We had Rhian (Brewster), Jadon Sancho, Phil Foden, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Emile Smith Rowe, Conor Gallagher – the list goes on. There was some unbelievable talent in that team.