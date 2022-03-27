Steve Bull: The international break comes at the right time for Wolves

Francisco Trincao scores. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

If you’re winning game after game you don’t want to stop, but with a loss sometimes it’s good to have that time off and regroup.

They’ll need to put their mistakes right, but Bruno Lage knows the importance of the game against Villa.

Derby games are unbelievable to play in. The hair stands up on the back of your neck when you’re waiting in the tunnel.

The fans can carry a side to a victory and our fans are brilliant, but we still have to perform and give them a result.

They have to roll their sleeves up and come out fighting. The players have to give it their all.

Extending the gap to Villa would make it very difficult for them to catch us.

What can I say about the Leeds game? It was not a sending off.

We were in control until the sending off. Raul and Meslier both went for the ball, it was not a bad tackle.

The referee was too quick to get his hand in his pocket and get the yellow out. When he assessed it later he must have realised his mistake.

But after that the defending was atrocious for the three goals. Absolutely atrocious.

Wolves have been very good defensively this season but that was a bit embarrassing.

I also thought Neves’s injury disrupted the midfield and we couldn’t do anything about it.