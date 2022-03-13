Steve Bull: Wolves' reaction against Watford was perfect

Ruben Neves. Picture: Simon Marper/PA Wire.

It was a good all-round performance and a massive change from the display against Palace.

I thought, as did many Wolves fans, that it was the wrong team selection against Palace. When you play football you have to have an out-and-out striker on the field and when Jimenez came on in the second half, we pushed them back and showed what we can do.

We took that into the Watford game, against a team fighting for their lives, and to be honest I thought they’d put up more of a fight than they did.

We ran all over them and scored three very good goals, to go with the own-goal.

Plenty of Wolves’ big individual players all stepped up and it all begins with singing from the same hymn-sheet.

If you keep changing the side too much, players won’t know their jobs as well. You need consistency in the side and we’ve had a lot of changes this season.

Now we have to settle down again and get into that top seven, which I think we can easily do this season. All day long.

But Bruno has to pick the right players in the right positions and we saw that with the combination between Jimenez and Podence, who were unbelievable.

It was also pleasing to see Boly and Jonny back in and Neto getting some minutes off the bench. These players are coming back in at the perfect time when we are able to break them in gradually.

On Neves’ goal, we know he has that in his locker. He’s capable of so many different types of goals and he is a great player – he is a massive part of the club.

Looking ahead to the trip to Everton, it will be very tough.

They’re fighting at the bottom and it will also be a tough game for them, which is why I can see them shutting up shop and trying to get a point.