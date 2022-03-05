Steve Bull: Wolves still have plenty to play for this season

Raul Jimenez (Getty)

The loss to West Ham last week was disappointing. I thought they were there for the taking, and no disrespect to the players we played up front, but you have to put your strongest side out if you want to go further in the league.

I was a bit baffled with the selection. We could have beaten them and gone above them, but the manager picks the team and he is there for a reason. We have to support him the best way we can.

I’ll be the first to say this has been a fantastic season so far.

To be comfortable on 40 points at the beginning of March is unreal for Wolves and I think we’re in a great place at the moment.

But like every other Wolves fan, I want more than what we’ve got. I want to see us break into the top seven and stay there.

The only way we can do that is by picking the best side and strengthening the squad.

We’ve been on a good run until these last two losses and we want to win every game.

I know that’s unrealistic and we’ll be unlucky in some games but we have to take it as it comes.

The upcoming run of games is good on paper but they are still tough teams, who will cause us problems.

When I played I always used to hate playing teams at the bottom of the league because of how hard it would be, but this Wolves team have overcome that barrier this season. They put in a good performance regardless of the opposition and we now have an opportunity to push on again.

I want us to be as high as we can and to do that we have to win the games coming up. I want to see us in the top seven and get European football back at Molineux.