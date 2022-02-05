Steve Bull: A disappointing transfer window but time for Wolves to kick on

Adama Traore. Picture: Nick Potts/PA Wire.

Wolves do have some injured players coming back but we cannot rely on them just yet and we’re a little bit thin on the ground.

But we have gone through the last two or three years with a very similar small squad and we’ve progressed each year.

I don’t know what the staff or manager is doing down there but it’s clearly working!

Timing is important for Wolves and right now we’re doing the right thing at the right time, regardless of how underwhelming the transfer window was.

I’m a big fan of Adama Traore but the transfer to Barcelona felt like a good deal for all parties.

He was probably getting frustrated at his minutes on the pitch and as a player you just want to play.

He’s got so much quality it’s unbelievable and to get chance to go back to his boyhood club is a dream move for him.

From me, everybody at Wolves and the fans, we all thank him for what he has done for Wolves over the last few years – I think he deserves it.

With Jonny and Neto coming back from injury we have two important players, but they can’t be chucked straight in.

Hopefully with time they can build up their strength and fitness to make a difference, but they need time to get ready.

Wolves have to look forward now in the second half of the season and keep doing what they have been all season.

They’ve had a break now and need to come out of the blocks firing.

I’ll keep my fingers crossed that we have no more injuries and can see the season out.

Wolves are more than capable of breaking into the top six, it could be a special season.

As long as we stay injury free I see no reason at all why we can’t improve on our recent seventh-placed finishes.