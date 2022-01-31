Wolves' Ryan Giles set for Blackburn loan

Ryan Giles (Getty)

The left-wing-back enjoyed a good first half of the season at Cardiff, where he notched nine assists before Wolves recalled him at the beginning of the month to add to their squad numbers.

The 22-year-old, who has had several loan spells in his career including time at AFC Telford United and Shrewsbury Town, has attracted plenty of interest from Championship clubs in the last few days.

Now, Giles is set to leave Wolves for another temporary spell and will join Blackburn. The player is currently on his way to complete his medical and will join a team flying high in second place in the league.