Max Kilman proud of Wolves journey - but eyes next level

Max Kilman (Getty)

The defender has been a colossal success this season after taking his opportunity in the starting XI.

Now lining up against some of the best players in the world, he has come a long way since signing from Maidenhead in 2018.

And although the 24-year-old looks back fondly on his journey to becoming a Premier League regular, he still has a steely determination to improve.

He told the Express & Star: “I’m always proud of myself and I’ve done well, but it doesn’t stop here. I need to keep going.

“There’s a lot for me to improve at and get better at, so I need to keep doing it.

“Even for the more senior players, everyone can improve, and that’s what the manager’s message is.

“To not stop and know we have more in us to get better, for ourselves and for the team.”

Kilman has been the figure of consistency this season and put in another masterful display in the 1-0 victory over Manchester United on Monday.

That result handed Wolves their first Old Trafford win since 1980 and when asked if it is nice to be in the old gold history books, Kilman added: “Of course it is.

“The manager told us at the start of the game to come here and not be afraid, be brave on the ball and take good risks.

“We did that and it came off. Thankfully we got a good goal at the end and a deserved win.

“It was a fantastic way to start the year and it was fully deserved.

“We dominated the game from the start and credit to all the lads for putting in that fantastic performance.”

Joao Moutinho also shone against United, scoring the winning goal, and Kilman was full of praise for the 35-year-old.

He said: “He’s a brilliant leader. On the pitch you can see his quality.

“He runs like he’s a 21-year-old so I don’t think his age makes a difference to his performance at all.”

Meanwhile, Wolves have confirmed that Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan spell at Birmingham.