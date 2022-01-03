Ryan Giles (right) was in action for Cardiff against Wolves' Black Country rivals Albion on Sunday

The Telford-born 21-year-old – who plays on the left – has the most assists in the Championship this season with nine.

Giles – who signed a long-term contract in December 2020 – has made just one FA Cup appearance for Wolves, but has played regularly on loan at Telford, Shrewsbury, Coventry, Rotherham and Cardiff over the past four years.

Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “Gilo has been doing great out on loan.

"He’s been playing in numerous positions, on both wings and wing-back, and has done very well.

"Now, with Covid, injuries and international call-ups, players are dropping out, and he’ll be added to the squad.

“What he’s been doing at Cardiff has been impressive, when he was in forward positions his assist record was outstanding, and this is an opportunity to come back and train with the first-team and show Bruno what he’s learned.

“He came back in the November international break, which was great, and we now need to make sure we have options during the current Covid situation.