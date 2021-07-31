Conor Coady delighted to make Wolves return

Conor Coady

The captain only returned from his extended break on Monday - after reaching the Euros final with England - and has trained with the squad all week.

He played 90 minutes in the 1-1 draw with Stoke, in which Raul Jimenez’s equaliser cancelled out Danny Batth’s opener.

And when asked how it felt to be back on the pitch in old gold colours, Coady said: “Incredible. I was so excited to get back.

“I was made up coming back on Monday, just to see all the boys. It might sound a bit soppy, but you miss them when you’re away.

“You spend most of your time with them. I spend more time with the boys than I do with my wife and kids.

“I missed them and it’s great to see everybody again. It’s been a great week and one where we’ve worked very hard.

“There’s been a lot of games and a lot of training sessions but we need that to take things on board.