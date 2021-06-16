Wolves set to stick with gambling firm

Wolves' shirt sponsor.

Speculation had arisen that there could be a change this summer, but the Express & Star understands the agreement has not expired and the firm will remain one of the club’s main partners.

The betting website’s logo will take pride of place on Wolves’ new kits, which are being manufactured by Castore, for the 2020/21 campaign.

Wolves’ general manager of marketing and commercial growth, Russell Jones spoke about ManBetX in glowing terms during the club’s recent Ask Wolves video series, although there has been talk of a government ban being introduced on betting brand shirt sponsorship in football.

“We would always encourage responsible gambling at all times. But I think it’s also fair to say that ManBetX have been a fantastic partner to the football club,” said Jones.

“We go to the market, talk to hundreds of companies every single year, and commercially, by some considerable distance, ManBetX is the best deal on the table.

“And obviously they’ve been our partner for two years and they’ve been a fantastic partner to the football club. So, from our perspective, we’re really happy with that relationship.”

Wolves chairman Jeff Shi added on the agreement with ManBetX: “I think it’s an issue for the government, it’s not an issue for us.