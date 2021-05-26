Wolves will need to get ‘creative’ in summer transfer window

Molineux (AMA)

After a difficult season marred by injuries, supporters have been crying out for investment in the squad ahead of the next campaign.

But following a year without ticket revenue the club is having to adhere to FFP and as they attempt to meet the break-even requirements in the coming years, executive chairman Jeff Shi admits the owners have some barriers to overcome before pumping their own cash into the club.

He said: “The funding is ready of course, it’s ready, but if the question is about whether the owner will spend more money in the club, I think we have some barriers to conquer because the financial fair play is there.

“Especially after we’ve lost so much revenue from the ticketing office and from the stadium, so I think in the next season it will be tough for us to manipulate under the financial fair play rules.

“I think we have to find a way to update, to upgrade, the squad, but in the meantime to be careful about financial things.”

With suggestions the club may need to sell to buy, technical director Scott Sellars insists they will need to be ‘creative’ in the market.

He said: “Speaking to a lot of people in football, it’s going to be a different window. I think Covid has affected everybody.

“The word we’re going to talk about a lot is being creative, so maybe swaps, maybe loans, which we’ve done very well in the past, loans with obligations.

“So yes, I think it’s certainly a window where everybody’s working hard to try to find solutions.”

With the European Championships kicking off on June 11 and lasting for a month, there could be little time to get transfer business done before next season.

Although general manager of football operations Matt Wild would prefer to get Wolves’ dealings done early, he expects it could ‘go right to the wire’ at the end of August.

He said: “We’ve been talking about this a lot with Jeff, but I think it’s going to be really difficult, because of the Euros.

“We’ve got players who could go through to July 11, who are going to need a holiday.

“People realistically might not be back with their clubs until the end of July, so I really don’t think a lot is going to be happening until August.

“The transfer window shuts at the end of August this year, so I think it could go right to the wire – hopefully not with us in general.