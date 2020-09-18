Wolves unveil Portugal-inspired 2020/21 third kit

The strip features a red shirt with green trim, red shorts and green socks - just like the Portugal national team.

Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves are among Wolves' sizeable Portuguese contingent, and this design comes after Wolves wore a green third kit inspired by Mexico, the homeland of star striker Raul Jimenez, last season.

The red third kit joins the gold home shirt with black sleeves and the controversial blue and white away strip to complete the club's set for the campaign.

It is manufactured by Adidas with ManBetX as the sponsor, just like the others, and the shirt is available to pre-order at £55 for adults.

You can pre-order your kit by clicking this link