Matt Doherty set to leave Wolves after Tottenham bid accepted

The 28-year-old Irishman is now expected to agree personal terms and undergo a medical this weekend.

It is understood the decision to allow Doherty to leave Wolves after making more than 300 appearances in gold and black is part of a strategy to evolve the team.

Doherty is also believed to want the move and link up with Jose Mourinho – who had made the defender his primary target – in North London.

The fee is believed to be an outright £15m, with no add-ons, which the club view as a good return on the £75,000 they paid League of Ireland side Bohemians for his services back in 2010.

The decision to allow him to leave is understood to have been made by boss Nuno Espirito Santo and chairman Jeff Shi, and he leaves on good terms having played a key role in Wolves’ rise to the Premier League.

Focus now turns to improving the squad as Nuno & Co look to build on back-to-back seventh-placed finishes in the top flight, with talks over Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles ongoing.

The onus is on getting wing-back reinforcements in, particularly with Jonny Castro Otto on the sidelines with an anterior cruciate ligament injury, too.

Doherty has made a total of 302 appearances in gold and black – across League One, the Championship and the Premier League – and been the top-flight’s second-most creative defender over the past couple of seasons, behind Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

His former club Bohemians are due to bag 10 per cent of the fee as they inserted a sell-on clause into the deal that took him to Molineux a decade ago.