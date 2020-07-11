Wolves forward Adama Traore faces a scan on troublesome shoulder

Head coach Nuno Espirito Santo did not put a timeframe on the scan and has has encouraged Traore to ‘mentally overcome’ the problem.

Traore has dislocated his shoulder four times this season, including early on at Sheffield United on Wednesday – where he continued until being withdrawn late on – and Nuno said the Spaniard is able to compete through the pain.

It means Wolves are likely to have Traore available for tomorrow’s visit of Everton as they look to recover from back-to-back defeats.

“Adama is able to do a special programme for his shoulder,” said Nuno. “What happened in the game was a setback, but he’s able to deal with the pain and the competition side of the game.

“It’s almost normal, it’s something he has to overcome mentally and after we have to address it in the proper way.

“But for now we are totally confident it’s OK.”

The head coach added: “It’s something we have to decide together, we’ll address the problem, (have) the scan and the opinion of the doctor and then decide.”

“What is important now is he’s OK. Struggled, of course, because the pain is there but he is able to compete.”

Meanwhile, Nuno refused to even think about a potential Europa League quarter-final with either Sevilla or Roma with Manchester United possibly waiting in the wings in the last four after yesterday’s draw, with Olympiacos still to overcome.

He said: “There are so many ‘ifs’. It can be this, it can be that, so it’s very difficult for me to answer and make a proper evaluation because so many things can happen.”

Nuno dedicated his Premier League manager of the month for June to the club’s medical staff, the ‘true heroes’ who helped ensure the game’s safe return.