E&S Wolves Podcast Episode 162: Bursting bubbles!

By Nathan Judah | Wolves | Published:

Join Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards for you weekly dose of all things Wolves as the Premier League return gets ever closer.

Wolves poddy with Nathan Judah and Joe Edwards

The boys go through Wolves' remaining games to reach a final points tally while trying to decipher where Nuno's men will finish in the table.

We hear from highly-rated youngster Christian Marquez and debate which team should take to the field at the London Stadium.

Which familiar face came round to Nathan's BBQ and what his hidden away in Joe's attic?

The boys answer all your questions and there's the usual shenanigans.

