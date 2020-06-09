Wolves prospect Christian Marques hails mentor Nuno

Despite only being 17, Marques has been training with Nuno’s first-team squad since they returned to Compton a few weeks ago ahead of the Premier League’s restart.

The most expensive signing in the Wolves academy’s history, he has captained the under-23s and is modelling his game on skipper Conor Coady.

Highly-rated by Nuno, Marques told the Express & Star about the Portuguese: “He’s a good manager. I like him because if he sees something you are doing wrong or something, he comes straight to you and tells you what you have to do.

“Last week in a training session, I was in the wrong position, so he came straight to me and told me. So, the next time I did it, I had it correct and won the ball.

“When we’re playing games (in training), he’s just watching what we’re doing and he talks about the games, what we have to improve. I like it a lot.

“We’re still young players who want to get to that level where the other players are. It has been nice to learn from them as well.”

With there set to be nine substitutes for games when the top-flight resumes, Marques could soon find himself in a senior squad.

He has been promoted to the first-team training fold along with utility man Owen Otasowie and goalkeeper Andreas Sondergaard.

“I’ve been with them every day, spending time with them, and it’s a nice experience for me as I’ve never had that before,” added Marques, who has also captained Switzerland at youth level.

“There are three young lads – me, Owen and Andreas – and everyone has people in front of them to watch and learn from. With Owen, on that right-hand side of defence, it’s Willy Boly.

"For me, it’s Conor Coady and he talks a lot, tells me what I have to do. I’m really enjoying it.”