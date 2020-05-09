Andy Robertson: Wolves man Adama Traore 'ripped me apart'

Traore had a fair amount of joy against the Scot when Wolves lost 2-1 to Jurgen Klopp's charges at Molineux in January.

And Robertson said: "Traore this season ripped me apart, to be fair.

"I think he could give most Premier League defenders a 15-yard start and he would win the race."

Traore's performances for Wolves have seen him earn a lot of praise from fellow professionals, with Tottenham's Jan Vertonghen adding: "I’ve played against (Lionel) Messi, (Cristiano) Ronaldo, (Luis) Suarez, (Sergio) Aguero, I’ve played against all of them.

"But the one I’ve struggled the most against for 90 minutes was when I played left back against Wolves, against Traore.”