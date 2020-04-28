Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is a natural, says John Richards

Jimenez has wowed supporters with his scoring exploits this season, coming up with a very impressive 22 goals in 44 games before football was suspended because of Covid-19..

Richards thinks other teams are monitoring the 28-year-old Mexican – signed for a club-record £32million last summer – closely, but has his fingers crossed that the 'natural' will stay at Molineux.

"I think there's more to come from him to be perfectly honest, and hopefully it will be with Wolves," said Richards, who scored 194 goals for Wolves and won two League Cups.

"There's no doubt there's going to be clubs who have been watching him – top-ranked clubs, not just in the Premier League but across Europe.

"They'll be thinking 'let's get him in', as he's the sort of player who would improve any team he goes to. When you watch him play, he's a natural."

Jimenez's hold-up play and ability to bring others into the game, as well as his goals, have seen him praised highly across many quarters.

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan recently called the centre forward 'world class' and insisted he could see him playing for Pep Guardiola's charges.

Jimenez, meanwhile, has outlined his commitment to Wolves and said it is not dependant on Champions League qualification.

On if Jimenez can be considered one of the best in the world, Richards added: "I would say he's got to be doing it for a little bit longer yet, but he's got all the attributes of a world-class striker.

"I'm sure there are other clubs keeping an eye on him as getting that ratio of goals in the Premier League is just phenomenal, to be honest.

"To get to that sort of level, you've got to do it for four or five seasons. He's not quite there yet, but the potential is there.

"He moves beautifully, and I know we lost the game but that goal he scored in the semi-final against Watford, when he took it on his chest, everything was there.

"Most people would've gone for a header, but his balance was brilliant. He scored a goal which most strikers wouldn't have even thought of scoring."