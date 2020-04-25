Adama Traore's agent sparks Wolves transfer talk

The 24-year-old has torn defences in both the Premier League and Europa League apart with his pace and power this season, scoring six goals and coming up with seven assists.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Real Madrid and former club Barcelona have been linked with him over the course of the current Premier League campaign.

And Traore’s agent, Rodri Baster fuelled such speculation as he said in an interview with Spanish outlet EFE: “I can’t talk about contractual situations because it’s a private matter, but Adama was having a good season, and with his age, conditions and the fact he’s a very appealing player, there would have been a market for him, no doubt about it.

“We have to hope for the situation to normalise itself and hope that it won’t affect him this summer.”

Traore still has more than three years remaining on his current Wolves contract, having penned a five-year deal when signed for a then club-record £18milion from Middlesbrough in the summer of 2018.

Arsenal are another club who have been linked with the former Villa wideman, while Baster’s comments could be seen as a ploy to earn his client a new contract on better terms.

It is understood Traore, though, is happy at Molineux after forging a close relationship with boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Traore, shortly before football was suspended because of the coronavirus outbreak, said in March: “Nuno has been a massive figure for me. It’s the confidence he gives me.

“From the first day I came to Wolves he just made me feel that he believes I can take on any player and make them struggle.

“That is massive for a player and maybe you think it’s just me, but if you ask any of guys they will tell you that the confidence of the manager is as important as the training you go to on a daily basis.”

Traore endured a difficult first campaign in gold and black, only scoring once and managing one assist.

But this term, he has wowed on the right wing – having the most successful dribbles of any player in Europe – and also played as both a centre forward and right-wing-back.

His form saw him called up to the Spain squad for the first time in November before pulling out with an injury.