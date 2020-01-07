Wolves striker Patrick Cutrone in talks regarding Fiorentina move

The Express & Star understands that Wolves and the Italian Serie A side have entered transfer discussions over a loan move with a view to permanent transfer.

No deal has been agreed yet with the Florence-based side for the Como native, who only joined the Premier League side from AC Milan this summer.

Cutrone has scored three times in 24 appearances for Wolves since that transfer, but his cameo off the bench in Wolves' 2-1 win at Norwich City is expected to be his last in gold and black.

The forward has found game-time limited due to the form of 17-goal Raul Jimenez, Adama Traore, Diogo Jota and the emergence of Pedro Neto.

And now he is set to clinch an early return to his homeland, if the two clubs can agree terms.