Match report: Wolves 0 Manchester United 0

It was a fourth game in an eight day spell for Nuno Espirito Santo's side and it told in a less than thrilling opening to 2020 at their home base.

Wolves now face a third round replay on the week commencing January 13, as they added to an already congested Premier League and Europa League fixture pile-up.

It was clear from kick-off that Nuno saw this game as a chance to rest some of his key players.

He made five changes from the side that lost 2-1 at Watford on New Year's Day.

Top scorer Raul Jimenez, keeper Rui Patricio, defender Ryan Bennett, wing-back Jonny and midfielder Joao Moutinho all moved to the bench.

Young striker Benny Ashley-Seal got the nod up front after netting 13 times in 17 appearances for the U23 side.

But his elevation to the first team left the writing on the wall for forward Patrick Cutrone.

The summer signing from AC Milan has been linked with a January exit and his omission from this squad was a further hint, if not confirmation, that he was no longer in Nuno's plans.

Wing-back Ruben Vinagre, centre-half Max Kilman, shot-stopper John Ruddy and Ruben Neves all returned to the starting line-up.

Nuno opted for a 3-4-3 and pushed Saiss up into midfield and moved Dendoncker back into defence.

United also made changes as both sides looked to recover from a hectic festive fixture list.

Ashley-Seal looked determined to make his mark in the opening stages but it was two of Wolves' longest-serving players that had the chances.

Romain Saiss saw a header deflected wide while Matt Doherty's strike from the subsequent set-piece was just batted away by Sergio Romeo.

Saiss' diagonal ball into the mix was just rolled to Romero's feet by Vinagre at the back stick as Wolves asked questions early in the first half.

United started to make their possession more probing as the half wore on but neither side looked like they were keen for a cup run in this first 45.

VAR came into play just after the half-hour mark after Dendoncker tangled with Williams in the box.

The video officials ruled that no foul had been made by the Belgian due to Williams not being in possession when he collided with Dendoncker.

The scare sparked Wolves back into life up the other end with Neves blasting wide after good work from Traore.

But United also gained hope with Daniel James firing wide after Ashley Young had caused panic with a menacing ball in from the right.

Young and Company asked more questions on that flank as the half progressed with Vinagre and Neto unable to match the defensive might of Jonny.

Jimenez replaced Ashley-Seal at the break with Nuno determined to break the deadlock and avoid a replay.

The arrival lifted the crowd too with the volume turned up in the second-half at Molineux.

The change also gave Neto room to manoeuvre on the left and he tested the palms of Romero.

It was all Wolves but United showed their teeth up the other end as a Juan Mata free-kick just dropped wide of the left stick.

Vinagre ballooned the ball wide after he was found unmarked at the back stick after Doherty had flicked-on a Traore centre in a move that summed up Wolves' night.

United looked to be as unimaginative up the other end too until Marcus Rashford entered the fray in the 70th minute.

He took just seconds to clip the bar as his effort was deflected onto the woodwork with Dendoncker at sea.

Nuno's substitutions made an impact too with Moutinho and Jonny making a difference.

Wolves had the ball in the back of the net moments after Jonny's arrival.

The wing-back whipped the ball in from the left for Doherty to head home but the celebrations were soon halted.

Referee Paul Tierney ruled Doherty had handled and VAR agreed as the goal was chalked off.

Though it would not count, the effort galvanised the crowd and the players with Jimenez rattling the underside of the crossbar.

Moutinho curled the ball just wide of the right stick as Wolves pushed for a winner late on.

But despite their dominance in the closing stages Nuno's side could not find a way past Romero and had to settle for a replay at Old Trafford.

Key Moments

13 - What a save from Romero to prevent Wolves from taking the lead! Doherty volleys it from close range, but the United keeper manages to claw it away. Top stop from the Argentinian.

70 - Big opportunity for the visitors, and they hit the crossbar. Dendoncker gifts possession to the Red Devils, and Rashford is put through, but his effort smacks the woodwork via a Coady deflection.

76 - Wolves think they have got an opener - but the referee intervenes! Doherty heads the ball home, but he does so via his hand. The referee disallows it, and a VAR check sticks with his decision.

79 - Jimenez smacks the bar from an acute angle! Williams comes in with a sliding challenge, and he evades it before firing off the woodwork. That would have been a fantastic goal.

Teams

Wolves (3-4-3): Ruddy; Dendoncker, Coady (c), Kilman; Doherty, Neves, Saiss (Moutinho, 71), Vinagre (Otto, 75); Traore, Ashley-Seal (Jimenez, 46), Neto

Subs not used: Patricio (gk), Bennett, Buur, Otasowie

United (4-2-3-1): Romero; Young (c), Lindelof, Maguire, Williams; Pereira, Matic; Chong (Dalot, 82), Mata (Fred, 69), James (Rashford, 69); Greenwood

Subs not used: Grant (gk), Jones, Wan-Bissaka, Gomes

Attendance: 31,381

Referee: Paul Tierney (Wigan)