Wolves defender Willy Boly is on the mend, says Nuno

Centre-half Boly can now ‘walk by himself’ after undergoing surgery on a broken ankle.

It is estimated the Frenchman will be back in action in February.

Nuno, though, did not want to put a time frame on his return, nor Gibbs-White’s from a long-standing back issue.

On Boly, he said: “Getting better. He’s consulted with a specialist and can walk by himself.

“He’s started running on the AlterG (anti-gravity treadmill). Let’s hope he improves as we need everybody inside.

“But we don’t put a time on it. Let the doctors and the physios do their jobs.”

And Nuno said about Gibbs-White: “It’s still his back.

“It’s a delicate situation. Morgan is a young boy that requires all the care he can have.

“We cannot afford to have any kind of mistakes. We will never do that.

“First of all, the player must be totally free of pain, to go out there and prepare himself.

“I hope (an operation is not required). He’s improving and getting better.

“Hopefully, he can join us as soon as possible, not much time.”

Bruno Jordao – signed in the summer in a double-deal with Pedro Neto – should be back imminently, though.

“He’s improving and is training with (assistant first team coach) Joao Lapa. Hopefully, next week, he can join the group,” added Nuno.