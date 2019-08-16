Nuno happy as Wolves debutants impress in Pyunik win

Debutant Pedro Neto opened the scoring against the Armenian side at Molineux before a first competitive senior strike for Morgan Gibbs-White, a tap-in from Ruben Vinagre, and a stunning overhead kick from substitute Diogo Jota.

It saw Wolves win the third qualifying round tie 8-0 on aggregate, and now they will face Italian outfit Torino over two legs – away next Thursday, and at home the following week – and the winner will make the competition's group stages.

"It was a good game. We started the game normally, as sometimes some players take more time," said Nuno, who handed full debuts to Neto, Patrick Cutrone, Jesus Vallejo and Maximilian Kilman.

"As the game went by, we started to perform better and the second half was very, very good.

"I'm pleased with all the team. Everybody did a very good job.

"They've spent many hours playing together in training sessions.

"It was good, the boys were organised. There were some mistakes and adjustments required, but in the end, it was very good."

In total, Nuno made nine changes to the side which opened the Premier League season with a 0-0 draw at Leicester on Sunday.

Skipper Conor Coady and Joao Moutinho were the only ones who remained in the starting line-up.

And Pyunik started fairly brightly, before Neto's strike shortly into the second period opened the floodgates.

"Not easy. It was a difficult first 20 minutes, they started the game well," said Nuno.

"We had to stay in the game, organise, and then in the second half, we were much better. We played much better.

"I spoke to with the Pyunik coach and wished him good luck for the future."

Gibbs-White got on the end of a low Neto cross to open his Wolves account and his joy was noticeable as he celebrated in front of the South Bank.

Nuno, though, had a simple message for the playmaker, from Stafford.

"He has to keep on going," said the Wolves chief.

And it was the same for Neto, who excited supporters on his Wolves bow after arriving Braga in the summer in a double deal with compatriot Bruno Jordao, who was not involved against Pyunik.

"Keep working. It's a small squad, and all the help is good," added Nuno.