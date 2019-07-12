Wolves skipper Conor Coady: Let's embrace China adventure

Wolves head to the home country of owners Fosun on Sunday for the club’s first ever trip to China.

They will take part in the Premier League Asia Trophy, but the week will be just as much about off-field activities with a host of events planned as Fosun show off their team.

Coady, who has visited the country before with Liverpool, told the Express & Star: “The good thing about this club is we embrace everything we do and we’ll embrace China as much as possible.

“It’ll be a great experience. Training and the weather will be tough but we’ll use it to our advantage and get as fit as possible.

“We’ve got two fantastic games as well. All big clubs do this so as long as we embrace it, to help us get ready for July 25, that’s the most important thing.”

July 25 is when Wolves’ Europa League campaign kicks off against either Crusaders or B36 Torshavn.

A number of teenagers including Terry Taylor, Christian Marques and Luke Cundle will join Coady in China and have the opportunity to stake a first-team claim.

Skipper Coady said of the youngsters: “They’ve been fantastic. They’re brilliant young lads who want to learn and get better, which is the most important thing.

“A lot of them came with us to St George’s Park and the biggest compliment I can pay them is they didn’t look out of place training with us. That’s how good they done.

“They’ve got a lot of work to do, but they’re willing to do that.

“It’s a huge opportunity and we’ve got a manager who wants to give people chances. You look at the amount of people who made their debut last year, or who trained with us on a daily basis. If the manager feels they’re ready and fit in, they’ll get a chance.

"That's the biggest carrot for any young player coming through at this football club.

"It's rare. And I've been reading about it myself, in the Express & Star with Scott Sellars and the academy, I've read all about it and it's a fantastic football club.

"I'm sure they'll be OK, having trained with them."