Nuno: No limits to Wolves potential

Wolves are aiming to stamp their mark on the Premier League after a six-year absence in Nuno’s second season in charge.

They have earned five points from their first four games so far, including a 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City, which has impressed Nuno.

And the 44-year-old – who has been linked with the Manchester United job by German newspaper SportBild – believes Wolves can only get better as the season progresses.

“We will never know the full potential of this team,” said Nuno.

“The important thing is that we achieve the (high) standards of how we (want to) compete.

“There is no perfection, there is no limit (to our potential), you never know.

“Sometimes you improve, sometimes you don’t and you keep on working. That’s our philosophy. Our tool is to play and work.”

Wolves were boosted going into the international break after achieving their first win of the season, with a 1-0 victory over West Ham.

Now they are out of action for two weeks with the international fixtures seeing 10 Wolves players called up for duty.

And when they return Nuno revealed he wants his players to work even harder as he aims to establish Wolves in England’s top flight.

He said: “This team has character, the boys have this character, the club has this character. We want to achieve things and you have to believe to do so.

“The boys are well prepared for that, they just have to keep doing the same things, stay focused on the same tasks that they do every day. And this is my message to them because now we go into the international break. And when we come back: again, and again, and again, and even harder and more difficult. The big challenge is in front of us.”

Wolves’ will host Burnley at home on September 16 in their next Premier League game.