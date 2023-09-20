Notification Settings

TNS through to quarter-finals

The New SaintsPublished: Comments

The New Saints eased past Cymru North outfit Porthmadog to continue their progress in the Nathaniel MG Cup.

The New Saints manager Craig Harrison

TNS have not won the competition since lifting the trophy for the fourth time in a row in 2018, but they had already dispatched rivals Connah’s Quay Nomads in the second round.

And Porthmadog proved no match for a Saints side featuring several changes from manager Craig Harrison.

Former Shrewsbury Town man Josh Daniels headed TNS into the lead in the fifth minute, but Shaun Cavanagh levelled in the 10th minute after a mistake in the hosts’ defence.

Parity would remain until six minutes before half-time when Ben Clark powered home. Gwion Dafydd put daylight between the sides nine minutes into the second half and the 4-1 scoreline was rounded off by a penalty from Adrian Cieslewicz in stoppage time.

