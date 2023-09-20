TNS through to quarter-finals

The New Saints manager Craig Harrison

TNS have not won the competition since lifting the trophy for the fourth time in a row in 2018, but they had already dispatched rivals Connah’s Quay Nomads in the second round.

And Porthmadog proved no match for a Saints side featuring several changes from manager Craig Harrison.

Former Shrewsbury Town man Josh Daniels headed TNS into the lead in the fifth minute, but Shaun Cavanagh levelled in the 10th minute after a mistake in the hosts’ defence.