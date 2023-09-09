The New Saints progress as they ease through in Scotland

Ben Clark netted for the Saints

An own goal followed by a Ben Clark effort put Saints in control by half-time, with substitute Brad Young on target in the second half to complete a comfortable victory at Meadowbank Stadium last night.

Saints, one of two JD Cymru Premier clubs taking part in this season’s competition, took the lead in the Scottish capital as early as the fifth minute as Danny Redmond’s cross looped into the net via the head of Darren McGregor for an own goal. Adrian Cieslewicz was then denied by a post before Jake Canavan had an effort cleared off the line as Saints continued to create chances.

Alfie Smith drove a shot wide from the edge of the penalty area for the Hibs development squad, but Saints always looked likely to add to their lead and made it 2-0 in the 36th minute. Cieslewicz was the provider with a good run and cross from the left which was guided home from close range by Clark.

Josh Daniels was next to go close for the visitors when his powerful effort from the edge of the penalty area was well saved by goalkeeper Murray Johnson just before half time.

Saints extended their lead in the 54th minute when new signing Young, the former Aston Villa striker introduced for his TNS debut at half time, converted Clark’s cross from the left.