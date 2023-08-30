Notification Settings

TNS go clear at top of table

The New SaintsPublished: Comments

A second-half goal from Adrian Cieslewicz was enough to give The New Saints all three points at Colwyn Bay last night.

TNS manager Craig Harrison

Saints were on top early on but could not force a way through with chances going begging from Jordan Williams and Ben Clark.

The Park Hall men were forced into an early change, however, when Josh Pask was forced off with an injury, to be replaced by Blaine Hudson.

The sides went into half-time level but Saints were quickly on to the front foot in the second half with Sam Turner curling an effort wide from the edge of the Colwyn Bay box. The visitors made the breakthrough soon after though when Cieslewicz got his head to Chris Marriott’s cross to divert the ball home. The solitary goal proved enough to take Saints two points clear at the top of the Cymru Premier with rivals Caernarfon Town drawing at Bala Town at Penybont held by Cardiff MU.

The New Saints
Football
Sport

