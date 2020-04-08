Advertising
Shrews views - Episode 8: Coronavirus can't stop us!
Welcome to the Shrews Views Podcast, brought to you by the Shropshire Star team!
This week, we bring you the first podcast since the suspension of the season - as Lewis Cox and Luke Hatfield join each other through the wonders of the internet.
You can tune into the podcast every other week, make sure to ask your questions or comment on the latest episode by emailing Shropshirepodcast@shropshirestar.co.uk.
Music: www.Purple-Planet.com
