Bristol Rovers 1 Shrewsbury 0: Ollie Westbury player ratings

Toby Savin

The Town number one produced an outstanding save in the first few moments of the game to keep it at 1-0. He made himself big and blocked Shaq Forde’s effort when he was through on goal.

Good 7

Alex Gilliead

Arguably one of his better performances in a Salop shirt this time out. A powerful driving run in the first half created a chance for George Lloyd.

Steady 6

Morgan Feeney

Playing at right centre back once again it was an OK showing from the stand-in skipper.

OK 6

Aaron Pierre

Some good, some bad from the defender. Gave the ball away in his own area early on. But almost snatched an equaliser with a header in the second period.

Mixed 6