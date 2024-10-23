Bristol Rovers 1 Shrewsbury 0: Ollie Westbury player ratings
Ollie Westbury rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their latest defeat.
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Toby Savin
The Town number one produced an outstanding save in the first few moments of the game to keep it at 1-0. He made himself big and blocked Shaq Forde’s effort when he was through on goal.
Good 7
Alex Gilliead
Arguably one of his better performances in a Salop shirt this time out. A powerful driving run in the first half created a chance for George Lloyd.
Steady 6
Morgan Feeney
Playing at right centre back once again it was an OK showing from the stand-in skipper.
OK 6
Aaron Pierre
Some good, some bad from the defender. Gave the ball away in his own area early on. But almost snatched an equaliser with a header in the second period.
Mixed 6