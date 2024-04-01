Shrewsbury forward desperate to make impact

The forward joined Salop in the summer of 2022 on a free transfer. But he only made his first league start in the 1-0 win against Carlisle a few weeks back.

His time at Shrewsbury has involved loan spells with Gillingham and Sutton United but now he is back in Shropshire he is eager to make an impression before the end of the season.

“On a personal note this is a mini-season for me,” O’Brien said. “To cram in as many good performances, as many goals, assists and wins as I can. To repay the fans, you guys, the staff, and the players as much as I can.

“I have been absent. Whether it is down to my doing, or whether it is down to someone else, who knows? But I have been absent and I want to repay everyone in the football club as much as I can in these games.”