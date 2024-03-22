Academy switch is aspirational for Shrewsbury kids

Club bosses see the switch as cost effective for Town and a source of inspiration to youngsters of all ages to have the opportunity to work on the site that houses first-team fixtures.

Shrewsbury’s academy oversees youngsters ranging from under-7s right the way through to under-18s, where the aim is to progress as many into the first-team ranks as possible.

It has been solely based at Shrewsbury Sports Village for the last five years. Prior to that its home was at Shrewsbury College’s London Road site.

“In terms of the academy, there has been lots going on and a lot of work being done behind the scenes,” wrote Town’s director of football Micky Moore in an open letter to supporters.

“I’m really looking forward to all the academy players and staff moving back to the Croud Meadow.

“I’d like to thank Shrewsbury Sports Village for the way they have looked after them in recent years.

“But we feel moving them back on-site and into the stadium is the best thing for the club and for the players themselves.

“It will get them a step closer to fulfilling their dreams of representing the first team.

“And it will provide a cost-saving for the club.

“Being in and around the stadium every day is only going to help them visualise walking out and representing you, our supporters. Hopefully, being here every day will drive them on.”

Town’s academy consists of four main age groups and phases, beginning with pre-academy at under-7s and under-8s.

Those between under-9s and under-12s are part of the foundation phase before the youth development phase at under-13s to under-16s.

Successful youngsters are then offered a scholarship at the professional development phase for under-18s. Town chief executive Liam Dooley believes the move will prove aspirational for the youngsters that train on the site’s 4G development pitches.

“This is going to result in a large cost saving for the club and it will also give the academy the opportunity to spend more time in and around our fantastic stadium,” he said. “Hopefully it gives them even more aspiration to one day pull on the famous blue and amber.”