Paul Hurst's two words to describe Shrewsbury feeling after huge win

The Town striker netted his seventh League One goal so far this season to send Salop nine points clear of the relegation zone.

The win was only Shrewsbury’s second win in ten league games since November, and Hurst was happy to get over line after late pressure from the away side searching for a leveller.

Asked how good it feels to get his first home win Hurst said: “Really good.

“We spoke about clean sheets and we’ve not had as many as we’d have liked. It’s been long overdue.”

“I think we’ve had some performances since I’ve come in that haven’t quite got the reward, whether that’s with a point or victory.

“Today, I thought we earned the victory because they’ve been limited to one real chance and possibly two.

“I think we’ve had a couple more than they had without having loads more. With our play we got into better positions, that’s how it felt on the side.

“The issue you clearly do have is, it’s only a one goal cushion. When that cross goes in and you’re seeing the header, your heart’s almost sinking. Even though it was straight at Marko, he had to hold it, it was coming in at some pace and thankfully he did.

“More than anything, and this has been the message to the players. As much as we want and would love to see free-flowing performance, it’s about winning games of football, and that clean-sheet certainly helps us achieve it.”

Hurst introduced Jack Price in the second-half for the new signing to make his debut. The Shrewsbury-born and former Wolves midfielder put pen to paper in a deal which sees him at Town until the end of the season.

“He was kind of always part of the plan but maybe not in the perfect circumstances, albeit we were in front in the game, but he’s not a defensive substitute.

“What he can potentially give you is more control with the ball, and I think he got involved a couple of times where we just kept it.

“We needed to keep the ball at times and he helped do that. He kept his position in the pitch and it’s a great start getting the victory in his debut.”