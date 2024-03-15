Young Shrewsbury Town goalkeeper handed first international call-up

Salop's under 18s keeper Frankie Beckles is set to head off and represent the British Virgin Islands in their World Cup qualifiers against the US Virgin Islands.

The two countries will face each other on two occasions, with Beckles' side travelling to face their local rivals on Friday, March 22, before hosting them on Tuesday, March 26.

Elsewhere, midfielder Nohan Kenneh has earned another call-up for Liberia as they take on Djibouti in two AFCON 2025 preliminary round qualifiers.