Shrewsbury Town v Carlisle: Who's out and who's a doubt

The 31-year-old hometown midfielder is completing his rehab after a ruptured Achilles injury playing for former club Colorado Rapids 12 months ago.

He has been working with Chris Skitt and Town's other fitness staff for a number of weeks before the signing was confirmed this week ahead of the end of March registration deadline.

Price is unlikely to be ready to start for Shrewsbury and the strong suggestion from boss Hurst on Thursday is that he will be named among the substitutes.

Town will find out on Friday whether Price has been given permission to feature against League One basement boys Carlisle tomorrow.

Hurst's fitness situation is relatively clear otherwise, as it stands, with only defensive duo Aaron Pierre and George Nurse sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Aaron Pierre – groin

Will not play again this season after unfortunately being sidelined with a groin problem.

George Nurse – ACL

Recovering well from his second ACL setback with the hope of being ready for next term.