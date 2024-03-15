Shrewsbury boss delighted to add former Wolves man for relegation battle

Town are set to discover today whether international clearance has been received so the 31-year-old can make his Town debut at home to basement boys Carlisle tomorrow.

Price, who left Colorado Rapids in the United States late in 2023, has been building up his fitness after a 12-month lay-off with an Achilles injury but boss Hurst has no qualms about involving him in his matchday 18 squad tomorrow, should clearance arrive. The likelihood is Price will be a substitute.

Hurst is keen to play down any pressure on one individual but could not help but admit it is impossible not to be impressed by the former Wolves midfielder’s quality.

“We’ve got to get international clearance, if that comes through there’s no reason why he couldn’t be involved, other than my head and what I decide,” said Hurst, who is looking for his first Croud Meadow win at the sixth attempt since his return. “I think I gave a clue in terms of him coming on in games, I think that’s more realistic. What could be useful is the break coming, even individual work for Jack to get as much as he can. I’m sure he will because he’s really keen to get involved.”

Price, who attended Sundorne School in the town, played 115 times, mostly in the Championship, for Wolves where he progressed through the youth ranks.

After 130 appearances in the MLS across the pond, in which latterly he was club captain, there have been suggestions Price still boasts the quality to compete in the second tier, something Hurst agrees with.

“I would imagine so,” Hurst said of the midfielder’s Championship pedigree. “I haven’t spoke specifically with Jack on this but my understanding is there has been some interest from, whether we like it or not, bigger and higher clubs.

“But right now he’s expressed a desire and he has delivered on that, he wants to play for now at least here and we’re all very much of the same opinion – let’s see how it goes and what happens in the summer.

“If – the first club that came into my head – Norwich come in for him, then let’s be honest he’s going to play for Norwich, as much as it’s nice to play for the team you support and where you were born.

“You still have ambitions (to play high) but at the same time there will always be a pull to this club and let’s see how it goes. We would all happily like a fully-fit Jack Price in the squad but there’s some questions before that stage.”

Hurst admitted a few factors had come into making the much-rumoured deal happen, location being a primary one, and that the pair had come across each other once, when Town played Wolves in a pre-season friendly and another time out and about in the local area. Price was a former team-mate and remains close friends with fellow Salopian and Town legend Dave Edwards.

Hurst added: “Fitness also impacts quality, you see that in games, teams that aren’t fit give the ball away, they switch off, concentration goes.

“I’m just conscious of not putting too much on Jack, if you talk to him he’d tell you his ready to carry it on his shoulders, but ultimately it’s one player in a team sport. We know they can have a big influence and I hope he does but it can’t just be about Jack now.

“We just hope he can give everyone a lift, it’s a signing the fans can be really pleased about, but we’ve got to be realistic in our expectations of him. Circumstances have suited, I’ve worked at a few clubs – this being one but not too far from the Midlands – a bit out on a limb and it might not be a positive but in this case it does!

“I remember speaking to Jack the first time when he came here with Wolves, maybe bumped into him on a night out too, it’s been in the offing in a strange way for a long time and when I came back I was made aware it could be a possibility albeit he was very much injured and we couldn’t take a risk signing an injured player.”

n Town will find out today if their appeal against Jordan Shipley's three-match ban for a dismissal against Exeter on Tuesday is successful.