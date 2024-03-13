Shrewsbury Town confirm Jack Price signing on short-term deal

The 31-year-old has been training with the club since leaving Colorado Rapids at the end of last year and has impressed boss Paul Hurst enough to be offered a short-term contract.

Price will add experience and depth to a Town squad currently fighting against relegation from League One.

Though he has not played in almost 12 months, after rupturing his Achilles in the opening weeks of the 2023 MLS season, Hurst believes he can make a contribution over the final eight matches of the campaign.

“Jack is a player that has played at the highest level,” said the Town boss.

“He is coming back from a long-term injury, but we believe his quality could play a part for us in our remaining games.

“He has been working on his fitness with us for the past few months.

“I’ve watched how he’s been around the place, the way he conducts himself, the way he communicates - and you can tell there is a respect there from the rest of the players.”

Signing for Shrewsbury represents a return home for Price, who was born in the town and attended Sundorne School.

He made more than 100 appearances for Wolves after coming through the club’s academy and was part of the team which won the League One title in 2014.

After leaving for America in early 2018, he went on to make 129 appearances for Colorado and was captaining the team when he suffered his Achilles injury last March.

“We do have to mention he has been out for a long time,” said Hurst. “He is not suddenly going to be playing 90 minutes.

“But whether he is starting, or more likely coming off the bench, the quality Jack has can help us.”