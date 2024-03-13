Matt Maher's Shrewsbury ratings v Exeter: 5s and 6s on bad night
Matt Maher rates the Shrewsbury Town players after their 3-0 defeat to Exeter.
By Matt Maher
Marko Marosi
Will feel he should have done better with the first goal, which seemed to go through his legs. Decent save for the second. No chance with the third.
Beaten 5
Morgan Feeney
Put in a crunching tackle to stop the advance of Vincent Harper with the match at 0-0. Generally stood up well to the challenge.
Solid 6
Chey Dunkley
Seemed to knock into his own man, Feeney, as both tried and failed to clear after Marosi had saved Harris’ initial shot. Kept working.
Overwhelmed 5
Jason Sraha
Booked in the opening minutes for bringing down Ilmari Niskanen. Goalscorer Will Aimson looked to be his responsibility at the corner.