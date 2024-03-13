Matt Maher's Shrewsbury ratings v Exeter: 5s and 6s on bad night

Marko Marosi

Will feel he should have done better with the first goal, which seemed to go through his legs. Decent save for the second. No chance with the third.

Beaten 5

Morgan Feeney

Put in a crunching tackle to stop the advance of Vincent Harper with the match at 0-0. Generally stood up well to the challenge.

Solid 6

Chey Dunkley

Seemed to knock into his own man, Feeney, as both tried and failed to clear after Marosi had saved Harris’ initial shot. Kept working.

Overwhelmed 5

Jason Sraha

Booked in the opening minutes for bringing down Ilmari Niskanen. Goalscorer Will Aimson looked to be his responsibility at the corner.