Bebbington doubles up for Shrewsbury

Fourth-placed Salop fell behind after 30 minutes, only to hit back just before the break when Zoe Child’s cross was met by Bebbington who fired home the equaliser.

And on the stroke of half-time, Derry Creighton’s side took the lead. Child this time turned goalscorer as she raced through the middle of the pitch and calmly slotted the ball home to complete the first half turnaround.

The hosts had to stay patient after the break, but eventually Bebbington netted her second, and Shrewsbury’s all-important third goal of the game.

Shrewsbury’s win keeps them in fourth place in the West Midlands Premier, three points ahead of Shropshire-rivals Shifnal Town, whose game at Coventry Sphinx was postponed.

In Division One North, goals from Charlotte Budd (two), Megan Jones, Jemma Smith and Sasha Woodhouse gave league-leaders AFC Telford United a 5-0 win over Coventry City.

In the Staffordshire Premier League, Whitchurch Alport were beaten 3-2 by Hednesford Town despite goals from Bethany Cooke and Rose-Anna Cooper.

Allscott Heath progressed with an away-walkover against Port Vale Reserves in the League Cup second round, while Albrighton beat Abbey Hulton United 2-1.

In the Shropshire Super League, Ellie Burns and Jessie Jex both scored four goals each in Shrewsbury Juniors’ 9-0 win over Newport Town. Ella Langstaff also found the net.

Elsewhere in the division, goals from Niamh Bullock, Micaela Gledhill and Ellie Rae helped Broseley to a 3-1 win at Dawley Town Lionesses.