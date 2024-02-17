Shrewsbury 0 Wigan 1 - Report

Town came into the game against Shaun Maloney's team on the back of two decent results getting draws against Derby and then Barnsley.

But third the game of the week proved too much for Hurst's side as they fell to a narrow defeat to the Latics on a wet afternoon at the Croud Meadow.

The game's decisive goal came just before the hour mark as Matt Smith volleyed home from the penalty spot from a corner.

Scoring goals has been a problem for Shrewsbury all season and despite a late onslaught Town failed to score for the first time since Hurst has taken over.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town and Babajide Adeeko of Wigan Athletic (AMA)

The Town boss is still waiting for his first win at home since his return and the defeat makes their league position look even more perilous - they are three points above the bottom four having played two games more than Cheltenham in 21st position.

REPORT

Disappointingly, Shrewsbury were slow out of the blocks, and Wigan could have led in the sixth minute when Fulham loanee Martial Godo forced Marko Marosi into a one-handed save.

Wigan were looking to bounce back from their midweek defeat at Oxford, their strong start continued when Sean Clare found the side netting, and Carl Winchester had to deny Godo as the winger was through goal.

Eventually, Town got themselves going. Tom Bloxham put the ball in the net, only for the linesman's flag to deny him his first of the season.

Jordan Jones of Wigan Athletic and Morgan Feeney of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

But the best chance of the half for either side fell to Tom Bayliss - it was his near post header from Jordan Shipley's corner, which was begging to be tapped in at the back post - but there was not a Salop player in sight.

Within minutes of the re-start Shrewsbury could have led when Aaron Pierre went close. A beautiful cross from Mal Benning and Pierre, who was still in an advanced position after a Town throw headed it down but Sam Tickle denied him.

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town reacts after being brought down (AMA)

But just before the hour mark, the visitors got their noses in front. Smith converted after a corner was flicked on - and former Arsenal academy man Smith was there to volley home.

Salop tried to get back into the game, and Benning's powerful effort had to be beaten away by Tickle.

Thelo Aasgaad should have killed the game off when the ball came to him on the edge of the box with just Marosi to beat, but the Town number one saved.

Tom Bloxham of Shrewsbury Town and Babajide Adeeko of Wigan Athletic (AMA)

Hurst's men threw everything at Wigan to try and get back into it including a Dunkley header inside the six-yard box, but Wigan were equal to it while surviving 11 minutes of added-on time.

Shrews: (4-2-3-1): Marosi, Feeney, Dunkley, Pierre, Benning, Winchester (Bowman 67), Hinchy (Perry 67), Bayliss (Bennett 67), Shipley (Kenneh 67), Bloxham (O'Brien 88), Udoh. #Salop

Subs: Buygorne, Bowman, Kenneh, Bennett, Sraha, O'Brien, Perry. #Salop

Wigan: Tickle, Hughes, Clare, M Smith (S Smith 73), Aasgaard, Jones (Morrison 82), Kerr, Godo (J Smith 73), Chambers, Adeeko, Magennis (Humphrys 69).

Subs: Amos, Morrison, Humphrys, S Smith, McManaman, J Smith, Kelman.