Shrewsbury summer signing Max Mata returns to Sligo Rovers

Mata only joined Shrewsbury in the summer from the League of Ireland side, signing a three-year deal.

After initial delays receiving his visa and struggling with injury, he eventually made his debut in Town's 1-0 away win at Fleetwood.

But he has struggled for regular minutes, with Dan Udoh being preferred as the main striker.

His one and only goal during his Town career so far came in the League One clash against Port Vale at the end of November.

Since Paul Hurst has arrived at the Croud Meadow, he has not made a league appearance, and now not even a year after leaving Sligo, he is returning to Ireland to get playing time.