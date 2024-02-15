Shrewsbury full back impressing Paul Hurst - who insists he can keep getting better

Benning arrived at Shrewsbury in the summer from Port Vale signing a one-year contract at the Croud Meadow.

His Shrewsbury career got off to a slow start and he found himself in and out of the team at first, but since the turn of 2024 Benning has found his best form in a Salop shirt and he won the club’s January player of the month award.

And Hurst has been pleased with the outlet Benning has provided on the left side.

“He can be pleased – I know that he will want more of the same – but he has done well,” the head coach said.

“It has been something since I arrived, that I have been really pleased with, in terms of trying to give us an outlet.

“Albeit Mal’s first job is defending, but as a modern-day full-back realistically you have to get forward and the other thing that has impressed me about him has been that he is on the front foot.

“He has gone to try and engage his opposite number, whether that is a wing-back or whether it is a more traditional winger.

He has made quite the impression on the new Shrews boss. Since Hurst has taken over at the club Benning has played every single minute at left-back in his 4-2-3-1 formation.

And the head coach is pleased with the ‘combination play’ between Benning and Jordan Shipley – who has been playing ahead of him on the left wing.

He said: “He is an outlet. I don’t mean to be harsh on some of the other players that we have but we have not really got the traditional wingers that really run at a man and beat someone.

“I include Blocko (Tom Bloxham) in that. Ships (Jordan Shipley) is obviously a different type of player.

“That combination play between him and Mal, I think that is where Ships is really clever, he gets in nice areas and that allows Mal to get forward.”

Benning could be in for his fifth consecutive start when Shrewsbury welcomes Wigan this weekend as they seek to back up positive draws against Derby and Barnsley with a win against Shaun Maloney’s side.