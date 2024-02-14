Shrewsbury boss Paul Hurst looking at alternative to free agent market

The Town boss made no secret of his desire to make signings when he arrived at the Crowd Meadow – with Hurst going on record admitting he would like three or four new arrivals.

But Salop only managed to get one player through the door as Jack Hinchy arrived from Brighton on deadline day.

And when asked if Shrewsbury have the ability to add to the squad in the free agent market, he revealed that did not look promising.

“I don’t think it is really an option,” Hurst said. “Again without going into too much detail, but I think that was my idea, that is what I would have liked to have done to help the squad – to give us more options – to give us a bit more flexibility as well.

“But I think I have said it became apparent that was going to be difficult, and that proved to be the case.

“And now, I have had a few free agents put towards me, but I do not think we are in a position to do anything regards that, so I am very much focused on the players we have got and getting the best out of them and hoping we can put in good performances.

“More importantly, in terms of the situation we are in – it is results – but I do believe the better you perform the more chance you have of getting something from games.

“We have to understand how valuable points are, going back to the point about now drawing too many games, it might be a draw that turns out to be the all-important points. That is the focus now.”