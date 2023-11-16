Doster leads the way as ruthless Shrewsbury Town ease past Crusaders

They won 6-1 in the West Midlands Women’s League Premier Division after Katie Doster got them off to a superb start with a 24-minute first-half hat-trick.

There were other goals after the break from Libby Veitch, Zoe Child and Henrietta Arnold, and Creighton was pleased with the performance and the result.

“I think it is the pinnacle of how we are trying to play,” he said.

“Not just to come out at 1-0 or 2-0 but the way we came out in the second half all the way through to the 90th-minute last goal.

“To see the girls manage the game well and to see that performance all the way through, that is all we can ask for.

“We have got a really, really strong squad and we said it in the last couple of weeks.

“The girls that came on, each and every one of them came on and did a very very good job, they have shown why they need to be considered for selection.”

Elsewhere, AFC Telford United’s game against Newcastle Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

The New Saints powered through in the second round of the Welsh Cup following a 4-0 win over Y Felinheli at Park Hall Stadium.

Dani Staley, Emily Ridge, Georgia Griffiths and Helen Evans all got on the scoresheet as TNS took a commanding lead of 4-0 at the break and it remained that way at full-time.

Albrighton picked up a 3-1 victory against Rushall Olympic in the Staffordshire Premier League.

Rushall took the lead in the game through Georgia Cox, before Taylor Wright scored a brace to give Albrighton the lead.

Elina Rea then added a third for them in the 82nd minute.

Allscott Heath’s game against Wyrley was postponed due to the weather as was Whitchurch Alport’s game against Newcastle Town Reserves.

AFC Telford United Reserves won 8-0 against Shrewsbury Juniors, with Megan Lane netting four times.

Millie Jones chipped in with a hat-trick, while Abby Price also got on the scoresheet.

Broseley lost 2-1 at home to Worthen Juniors, while Meresiders beat Market Drayton Tigers 2-1 thanks to a first-half brace from Katie White. Rebecca James got a consolation.