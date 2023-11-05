Shrewsbury handed Notts County tie in FA Cup

Matt Taylor's side navigated their way past League Two side Colchester United at the Croud Meadow - coming out on top by the odd goal in five.

And now they have been handed another tie against League Two opposition.

County returned to the EFL earlier this year, following a play-off final victory after going toe to toe with Wrexham in the battle for the title.

And so far this season the Meadow Lane side have enjoyed a superb return to League Two - currently sitting second only to Stockport County.

Elsewhere, Wrexham's reward for a 2-1 away win against Mansfield Town is a home tie with National League South side Yeovil Town.

All ties will be played across the weekend of December 2.