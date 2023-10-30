Shrewsbury reaction pleases Matt Taylor

Matt Taylor (AMA)

Shrews fell to their second defeat on the road in the space of a few days after a 2-0 loss at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

But the game was heavily influenced by Town’s skipper Chey Dunkley receiving a red card in the fourth minute of the game for a foul on Thelo Aasgaard.

He said: “We were aggressive, we went with a back four, a midfield three and a front two. We could have quite easily gone to 4-4-1 and sat in and accepted the fact, and we did not want to do that. I felt for large periods it worked. We had some good spells on the ball.”

Town went behind in the 35th minute when former loanee Stephen Humphrys slotted home from the edge of the box.

The Latics doubled their lead midway through the second half when another former Salop player Callum Lang scored with his first touch. Town had a bright spell before half-time where they looked after the ball well without creating much, but after the break, they struggled to get into advanced positions.

Taylor continued: “What is disappointing for me is that I really felt that 11v11 we had a chance of getting some points. Even when we went down to 10 men and you saw the way we handled the ball – I still felt we had a chance to get back in.