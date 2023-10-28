Matt Taylor learning to keep Shrewsbury emotions in check

Matt Taylor the head coach of Shrewsbury Town (AMA)

Taylor’s side have had an up-and-down start to the football season, there have been some real highs with Shrews getting a brilliant 1-0 win against Derby County.

And some tough moments too, as they went the whole of September without scoring.

The Town boss is still relatively inexperienced in his coaching career, and he has spoken about what it is like to watch his team from the sidelines.

“There is always an element of nervousness,” he said.

“We would all love to be Pep Guardiola or Jurgen Klopp. The squads they have are incredible and they can just sit on the bench.

“How do I feel, of course you feel nervous, of course you feel anxious.

“But then when your players go and do something you have been working on or they score a goal or see a pattern of play you have to get excited.”

Taylor has coached at a category one academy doing some work with Tottenham Hotspur, and his other coaching experience was in charge of Walsall.

He says that over time he has gotten better at dealing with the emotions coaching throws his way.

He continued: “I have definitely got better at coping with that. At the beginning of my managerial career, I was probably too anxious and you have to, at times, have trust in the players.

“From my perspective, it is not a feeling you can describe when you are watching the game, because the emotion you feel as a coach or far more intense and emotional than it was for me as a player – I am only talking personally.

“The reason say that is because the mix of emotions you go through on the sidelines are different to those you go through are different to when you play.

“As a player, you are constantly focused on the game, you are so absorbed in it at every single moment and it only concerns you.

“When the ball comes, you have to take care of yourself and what you do with it. As a coach you have to think about everything else.

“I do not think there is an exact science to it.

“If you ask Sam Allardyce, Sean Dyche or Jurgen Klopp how they deal with it, I do not think they will able to describe it.