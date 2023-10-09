‘Uptight’ Daniel Udoh is hungry for more

Dan Udoh of Shrewsbury Town celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 1-0 (AMA)

Shrews’ talisman came to the rescue in the 91st minute of their game against Northampton Town on Saturday with the team’s first goal for seven games.

His side had not scored since Udoh himself got the winner against Fleetwood at the end of August and he said not scoring can play on your mind.

“When you go a while without it, when it is meant to be your bread and butter for the team, you just worry when the next one is going to come,” he said. “You start getting uptight about doing things, it is just because you want to do well. Everyone means to do well but when it is not happening you start getting more frustrated.

“We are human beings at the end of the day, I know people come to watch us playing football, but the human being side takes over our emotions.”

After great work from Nohan Kenneh, the ball came to Udoh, who calmly slotted past Lee Burge to fire Salop to three points.

Dan Udoh gets Shrewsbury’s fifth goal of the season in the league, and their second goal in the last 10 games. He will play a huge part in turning around their goal scoring form. #Salop pic.twitter.com/AJF6PYEnfe — Ollie Westbury (@Ollie_Westbury) October 8, 2023

And the striker, who has battled so much with injury over the last 18 months, said he hopes all four of his strike partners can notch double figures this season.

“As young aspiring footballers, with Max (Mata) and (Ryan) Bowman the journeyman who has scored so many goals wherever he has gone to,” he continued.

“I am sure every single one of us will want to get 10-plus goals, imagine if all four of us get 10-plus goals and then the defenders chip in, that is what we would be looking at.

“That is how I see it and when times get tough, we need other people to help and score the goals and contribute to the team winning.

“Saturday was just about getting us out of the rut and building for next week.

“Once I have scored one, I normally try and get a little bit of a purple patch going, and see where I can get to.

“It was important for us a group of boys as we have been a bit unlucky with some games where we had chances and didn’t take them and then the other team goes five minutes later and scores.

“I was so anxious about scoring the goal, but I thought ‘keep calm and composed and the keeper will be going across one way and just beat him at his near post’.